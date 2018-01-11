Teacher’s aide, 32, gets prison for sex with teen boy student 'inside a van with a full sized bed'

A former Virginia high school sign language interpreter and mother was sentenced to prison Thursday for having sex with a 15-year-old student in a van specially equipped with a bed, officials said.

Amanda Nasser, 32, who worked at Louisa County High School, was sentenced to 90 years in prison, but had all of the time except for seven years suspended, FOX5DC reported. She was convicted of 18 felony charges of indecent liberties with a minor and computer solicitation of a minor.

“Ms. Nasser abandoned her duties at the school to prey on a young boy whom she met when she was employed as a sign language interpreter at the local high school. These convictions send a clear message that such predatory behavior will be met with swift and severe repercussions,” Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney, Rusty E. McGuire, said in a statement.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua C. Loren added the student “will be forever scarred” by the sexual encounter. Loren mentioned Nasser’s children, but did not go into further detail about her family.

Nasser was arrested in September 2016 after authorities uncovered hundreds of text messages to a high school freshman, KTRE reported.

“Nasser immediately turned the conversation to sexual innuendo. During the sexually explicit chats, Nasser even sent nude pictures of herself to the minor and solicited sex from the minor on several occasions,” police said in a news release at the time.

The former high school teacher then suggested she befriend the teenager’s mother so she could “gain access” to the boy outside of school hours.

Nasser initially denied her sexual relationship with the student, but then confessed to “soliciting sex” through text message. She picked him up in her bed-equipped van at least four times and had sex with him, according to KTRE.

Nasser was described as a “dangerous predator who groomed and took advantage of a child.” She faced up to 230 years in prison.