Teacher fired after being accused of taking bribes from students

A Philadelphia teacher has been fired from her job after being accused of taking bribes from students in exchange for higher grades.

The School District of Philadelphia says it is investigating Amanda Richardson, a humanities teacher at the LINC High School, but has not specified what the bribes were.

“We are aware of the situation and once it was brought to our attention, we acted immediately,” a district spokesperson said in a statement to NBC 10.

“The teacher was promptly removed from the school and both the Inspector General and Philadelphia Police have been notified,” it added. “The School District of Philadelphia is fully cooperating with the investigation.”

The school says on its website that it uses a “project-based instructional model” in its teaching methods, where “students are expected to work in groups, collaborate, create, and present completed projects in every subject area.”