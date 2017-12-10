Teacher brutally murdered while moonlighting at Hawaii vacation home, police say

Stephen Brown, 23, Hailey Dandurand, 20 have been charged with killing Telma Boinville with a baseball bat as she was cleaning a vacation home in Hawaii Wesdnesday.

A woman cleaning a Hawaii vacation home Wednesday with her 8-year-old daughter was brutally murdered and the girl bound and duct-taped, Hawaii police said as they announced two arrests in the case.

Officials said Saturday that Kailey Dandurand, 20, and a green-haired Stephen Brown, 23, were charged with murder, kidnapping and burglary in the death of Telma Boinville on Oahu’s famous North Shore surfing mecca, according to reports.

Boinville was beaten with a baseball bat, which was recovered at the scene, KHON-TV reported.

Her 8-year-old daughter was found alive in another room, the station reported. She had been bound and gagged with duct tape.

Police sources told the station that Boinville’s credit card was found in Dandurand’s pocket when she and Brown were arrested Thursday night. They also had dried blood on their hands.

Boinville was a substitute elementary school teacher, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. She also worked as a house cleaner, which is why she was at the home where she was killed.

She was helping a friend clean homes to supplement her income, the paper reported.

“This put her in the wrong place at the wrong time,” her husband Kevin Emery said, according to the paper.

Police arrested Dandurand and Brown at a Walmart, the paper reported.

An angry mob watched and shouted obscenities as they were taken into custody, KGMB-TV reported.

On Friday, Dandurand and Brown laughed and smirked at news cameras when they were brought to the Honolulu Police Department headquarters to be booked.

Dandurand and Brown appeared in front of a judge Saturday. She was ordered held on $500,000 bail; he was ordered held on $1 million bail.

The station also reported that Dandurand was a frequent runaway in Oregon where she grew up.

KHON reported that Brown had an outstanding warrant when he was arrested for failing to report to his probation officer in October for a drug test.

In June, cops said he was arrested for beating his then-girlfriend, the station reported.

The Star-Advertiser reported that the domestic violence case was dismissed two months later.

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of Boinville’s daughter and had raised more than $54,000 by Sunday morning.