Taxpayers union official: Here's why Sanders' 'Avengers: Endgame' tax proposition is wrong

Senior Fellow for the National Taxpayers Union Mattie Duppler says that Bernie Sanders’ tax proposition for Disney following the record-breaking release of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is a “half-baked idea.”

Duppler appeared on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning to talk about Sanders‘ tweet on Monday that read: “What would be truly heroic is if Disney used its profits from Avengers to pay all of its workers a middle-class wage, instead of paying its CEO Bob Iger $65.6 million – over 1,400 times as much as the average worker at Disney makes.”

The National Taxpayers Union leader argued that massive media conglomerates like Disney use the profits from their success to invest back into their workers and that the 2020 Democratic hopeful just wants to continue leading the tirade against big business.

“Bernie Sanders has never seen a success story he doesn’t want to immediately dismantle,” Duppler said. “Disney employs over 200,000 people worldwide. Last year alone, Disney awarded $1,000 bonuses to over half its employees and expanded educational opportunities, investing back in that workforce.

“Bernie wants to tell you big business is bad, but it’s because Disney has been so successful that it can generate this kind of profits year after year that it’s able to do that,” she said.

In response to Sanders’ comment about Disney CEO Bob Iger’s substantial salary, which has been condemned by Disney heir Abigail Disney, Duppler said it’s worth a discussion, but important not to fall into a “false narrative.”

“It’s worth having a debate on whether or not CEOs are justified in the compensation they’re getting,” she said. “But I think it’s a false narrative to say that if the CEO is getting paid too much, employees aren’t getting paid enough.”

Ultimately, she added, employees reap the benefits of the success of the companies they work for.

“The success today for a company helps pay for the growth tomorrow,” she said. “Politicians talk a lot about jobs, but these businesses are really just busy investing in people and the certainty they have to do that is because we have an environment where they’re finally able to make those investments in their workers rather than being concerned about half-baked ideas like this coming out of the government to tax them or take that revenue.”