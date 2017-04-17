As Tax Day nears, Idahoans go to Google for tax questions

With Tax Day fast approaching, more people are going to Google to search deadlines and instructions for tax extensions.

Just one day before the deadline, Idahoans are searching for “file a tax extension” more than other search terms such as “taxes due 2017.”

The extension searches are most popular in Idaho’s capital, but are also popular in the Idaho Falls, Pocatello regions of the gem state.

Tax Day comes later this year after a weekend and a federal holiday, Emancipation Day, bumped the deadline from April 15th to April 18th.

590 KID Newsradio talked with a local tax professional and discussed common pitfalls and fines taxpayers should avoid.

