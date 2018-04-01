Tampa police kill Georgia murder suspect after gun battle, chase

Police say a suspect wanted for murder out of Georgia is dead after he led officers on a chase and gun battle through Tampa Sunday afternoon.

The chase started just after 6:00 p.m. after the suspect was spotted driving a white Chevy Impala. He led police on a chase for several minutes on I-275 and through Tampa streets. The suspect fired several times at police during the chase.

Police say the suspect shot at officers as he attempted to steal a car.

Officers returned fire killing the suspect. No officers or bystanders were injured during the shooting.

Officers and troopers with Florida Highway Patrol attempted CPR on the 41-year-old man before he died. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

No officers were injured, but the suspect was killed.

Click for more from Fox 13.