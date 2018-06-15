Talks resume in Nicaragua amid continuing protests, deaths

Talks aimed at resolving a nearly two-month old political crisis in Nicaragua have resumed amid ongoing unrest.

The negotiations are being mediated by the Roman Catholic Church. Representatives of business, student, civil society and farmers’ groups are participating along with representatives of President Daniel Ortega’s government.

Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Alvarez said Friday that the agenda would focus on two points: human rights and democracy.

Opponents of Ortega have called for his exit from office. His government has likened such demands to an attempted coup.

The talks had been suspended since May 23 due to a lack of progress.

Human rights organizations say more than 160 people have been killed amid protests and a crackdown by authorities and allied civilian groups since demonstrations began in April.