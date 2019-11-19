Taliban free American, Australian hostages after more than 3 years in captivity

The Taliban on Tuesday freed two Western hostages who were held for more than three years in what has been seen as a hopeful sign in the Afghan peace talks.

The hostages, who were both teachers at the American University in Kabul and held since 2016, were identified as American Kevin C. King, 63, and Australian Timothy J Weeks, 50, The New York Times reported. They were released to American forces.

The Taliban released the younger brother of the group’s military operations leader and a top fund-raiser and propagandist prior to his capture in 2014, the report said.

The exchange brokered by American peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, was supposed to be a second agreement, after he had negotiated a tentative agreement earlier with the Taliban that would have included terms of an American troop withdrawal. However, those talks were ended by President Trump in September.