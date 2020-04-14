Taiwan releases December email to WHO showing unheeded warning about coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is under fire after Taiwan released the contents of a December email inquiring about the person to person spread of COVID-19, saying it was instead ignored by WHO and denied adequate information to fight the virus.

Taiwan is accusing WHO of downplaying the severity and spread of the coronavirus in an attempt to pander to China even after Taiwan sounded the alarm about at least seven cases of atypical pneumonia that they were aware of in Wuhan where the virus originated.

CHINA WAS ‘NOT TRUTHFUL’ ABOUT INITIAL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, EX-FDA BOSS GOTTLIEB SAYS

When asked about the cases by the media, Taiwan said China’s health authorities said “the cases were believed not SARS; however samples are still under examination, and cases have been isolated for treatment,” according to the contents of an email sent by Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention to the WHO on Dec. 31.

“I would greatly appreciate it if you have relevant information to share with us,” the email said.

Taiwan is located about 80 miles off China’s coast but has declared itself an independent nation for over 70 years. China, however, has refused to acknowledge Taiwan’s sovereignty and consistently fights to bring them back under Beijing’s control.

As a result, China has successfully persuaded WHO to exclude Taiwan from the organization.

WHO denied that Taiwan ever alerted them to the potential person-to-person spread of the virus, but Taiwan’s CDC said that because they specifically mentioned “atypical pneumonia”– reminiscent of SARS, which is transmitted between human contact– “public health professionals could discern from this wording that there was a real possibility of human-to-human transmission of the disease,” they said in a press release.

“However, because at the time there were as yet no cases of the disease in Taiwan, we could not state directly and conclusively that there had been human-to-human transmission,” Taiwan’s CDC said.

Taiwan said that the WHO and the Chinese CDC both refused to provide adequate information that could have potentially prepared the government for the impact of the virus sooner.

WHO ignored warnings from Taiwan and continued to reiterate China’s false talking points — that “there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission” of the novel pathogen even as late as Jan 14.

In addition, the WHO failed to mandate that Chinese officials share the viral strains that would have allowed diagnostic tests to have been produced significantly earlier worldwide.

Tensions between Taiwan and the WHO have caused President Trump to consider pulling funding from the U.N. agency, which receives the bulk of its money from U.S taxpayers’ dollars.

Trump said Monday during the White House’s coronavirus task force briefing that he expects to reach a decision by the end of the week — days after he vowed that his administration would be “looking into” WHO’s operations.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has accused the U.S. of “politicizing” its handling of the virus and said that doing so would result in “more body bags.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Currently, the coronavirus pandemic has killed 118,854 people in the world and infected over 2 million others.

Fox News’ Rich Edson contributed to this report.