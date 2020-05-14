Taco Bell customer hit employees with bodily waste: police

This suspect may be making a run for the border.

A Taco Bell restaurant in Georgia had to be decontaminated last week after a customer allegedly squirted a bottle of urine at a drive-thru window employee and threw feces at him, according to reports.

The incident was caught on video and authorities were still searching for the suspect, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

The suspect was described as a black woman about 18 to 25 years old, wearing glasses and a white tank top.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to the newspaper. The suspect was seated in the rear of a vehicle that approached the window. It was unclear what prompted the attack.

Both the window worker and another employee were hit by the bodily waste, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Because of the incident, the restaurant closed two hours early so the work area could be cleaned, reports said.