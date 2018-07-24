Syrian fighter jet shot down after infiltrating Israel's airspace, Israeli military says

Israel shot down a Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet Tuesday that infiltrated its airspace, the Israeli military announced.

The fighter jet had entered Israeli airspace by about 1.2 miles before it was taken down by a pair of Patriot missiles, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“Since this morning, there has been an increase in the internal fighting in Syria and the Syrian Air Force’s activity. The IDF is in high alert and will continue to operate against the violation of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement,” the military said in a tweet.

It’s the first downing of a Syrian jet since a U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet shot one down over Syria in June 2017 after it fired on U.S.-backed Syrian forces.

On Tuesday, Syrian forces reached the Golan Heights frontier for the first time in seven years. The government forces reached the border fence with the U.N.’s Disengagement Observer Force.

Minutes before the reported shootdown, Syria’s state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV was broadcasting footage from the fence demarcating the U.N. buffer zone between Syrian and Israeli forces inside the Golan Heights. A U.N. observer post could be seen just on the other side of the fence.

