Syrian fighter jet shot down after infiltrating Israeli airspace, Israeli military says

The Israeli military said Tuesday it shot down a Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet that entered its airspace. The jet was shot down with a pair of Patriot missiles, according to the military.

“Since this morning, there has been an increase in the internal fighting in Syria and the Syrian Air Force’s activity. The IDF is in high alert and will continue to operate against the violation of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement,” the military said in a tweet.

It is only the second such incident along the border in 30 years.