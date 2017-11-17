Syria: Damascus suburbs violence kills at least 5 children

Syrian activists say at least five children have been killed in a Damascus suburb during government shelling while state media reports that three civilians have been killed by rebel mortars.

Friday marks the fourth day of violence in Damascus and its suburbs, despite an internationally-brokered truce. Violence has since killed over 40 people in the government-controlled capital and its rebel-held suburbs.

The opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Ghouta Media Center say five children were killed Friday in the eastern Ghouta suburb of Douma. The GMC says two volunteers from the White Helmets first responders were killed during search and rescue efforts in Douma.

Syria’s state news agency SANA had reported that 10 area civilians were killed a day earlier, including the coach of the national Karate team.