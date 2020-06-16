Swiss authorities seek owner of $190K worth of gold bars left on train

Swiss authorities are looking for the owner of $190,000 worth of gold bars that were apparently left behind on a train last year, according to a report.

Local prosecutors in Lucerne said the gold bars were found on the train after the passengers had left a Federal Railways train in St. Gallen – about 55 miles east of Zurich, UPI reported.

Authorities made the discovery in October but are now appealing to the public for help after an investigation into the origin of the gold bars hit a dead end.

Weight of the gold bars was not given, but calculations by Bloomberg indicate each weighed around 7.6 pounds based on current prices.

The local prosecutor’s office in Lucerne said the owner of the gold bars has five years to come forward and prove ownership. A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office on Monday said that no one has made a claim yet.