Swedish court finds man guilty of spying for China

A Swedish court has found a man guilty of spying for China by gathering information on Tibetans who had fled to Sweden, and sentenced him to 22 months in jail.

The Sodertorn District Court near Stockholm found Dorjee Gyantsan, a 49-year old Tibetan who worked for a pro-Tibetan radio station, guilty of “gross illegal intelligence activity” from July 2015 to February 2017.

Judge Daniel Eriksson said Friday the Swedish intelligence service’s investigation had proven that Gyantsan “several times traveled to Poland to meet a Chinese intelligence officer” and that those meetings were “part of a comprehensive intelligence campaign aimed at people of Tibetan descent.”

Eriksson added the information “may have caused great damage to Tibetans both in Sweden and abroad.”

Gyantsan was arrested Feb. 26, 2017, in Sweden.