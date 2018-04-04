Sweden: Man held after fire breaks out at Portuguese Embassy

Police in Sweden say they have detained a man his 50s who is suspected of arson at the Portuguese Embassy in Stockholm.

A large fire broke out shortly before noon Wednesday in a downtown building that also houses the embassies of Argentina, Belgium and Tunisia.

Police spokesman Mats Karlsson told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that 14 people received medical assistance and some have been taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

He says none of them are in a serious condition.

Police say they think the fire most likely started at the Portuguese Embassy. Tabloid Aftonbladet reported that the detained man had visited one of the embassies in the building before the blaze broke out.