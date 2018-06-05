'Swatting' call made to Parkland activist David Hogg's home

Parkland activist David Hogg’s home was swarmed with police officers Tuesday morning after someone called authorities to report a barricaded person and hostage situation that turned out to be a hoax.

Hogg, a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who gained national attention after the Valentine’s Day shooting, was not at home at the time.

Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived at the home after deputies received a call around 8:30 a.m. claiming someone with an AR-15 rifle broke into Hogg’s home and was holding the family hostage, WSVN reported.

Authorities arrived at the home and discovered the house empty. They later said it was “swatting,” or a prank call made to bring a large police presence.

Hogg — who is currently in Washington, D.C., planning the next phase of March for Our Lives — told WSVN the prank call is a “distraction” from his gun control agenda.

“[They’re] trying to distract people from the March For Our Lives Road to Change, which we announced yesterday,” Hogg said. “[It’s] a push to get the highest numbers of youth voters ever in American history turn out to vote come this November.”

Police are investigating the situation and planning to arrest the individual who made the prank call.