UCON, Idaho — A man has died after an incident in Ucon involving SWAT.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman. When officers arrived, the man had barricaded himself in a residence and was refusing to come out. Officers were informed the man had access to firearms.

Authorities negotiated with the man before sending a SWAT team in who discovered the man dead from apparent self-inflicted wounds.