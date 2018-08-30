Swan Valley Latter-day Saint congregation celebrates new building

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho — A Swan Valley Latter-day Saint congregation is celebrating a new church building after their original building burned down in 2016.

“Flames consumed the Palisade Ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 7, 2016, in Swan Valley, Idaho,” according to a press release. “Since that day, congregation members have looked forward to the day when they would once again have their own building to meet and worship in.”

Since then, church members have continued to attend their Sunday meetings in the local school.

““We are deeply grateful for the Swan Valley people,” Sharon Parry, Ririe Idaho Stake Public Affairs Director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said. “The Palisade Ward members carried on without one missed Sunday service, and all events went on without a hitch because of their neighbors’ generosity. We hope the valley community will always feel welcome in this new building.”

According to the press release, the building is the first of it’s kind produced by the Church and is specifically designed to accommodate the region’s high summer and holiday congregations that vary from 100 to 500 people in attendance. The building is also capable of sustaining future growth.

“The new Swan Valley meetinghouse is light, airy, and roomy. It’s large enough to welcome large Sunday congregations and to continue in its long-standing tradition as one of the community’s gathering places,” Parry said.

On Saturday, September 1st, visitors can come tour the new building during an open house. Parry said the open house will include a display of valley historical pictures, artifacts, and computers to help guests find their ancestors. The open house begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. will host an open house for their new building. Church officials will dedicate the building on Sunday, September 16th at 6 p.m and is also open to the public.