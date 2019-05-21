Swalwell racked up credit card debt despite pay increase joining Congress in 2013

Rep. Eric Swalwell has accumulated a massive credit card debt, failed to pay off his student loans and cashed out his pension despite earning $174,000 a year since 2013.

The longshot presidential candidate, who appears to have qualified for the Democratic Party debates, is unlikely to point to his personal financial management as the reason he should be the next U.S. president.

Since 2013, when he was first elected into Congress, Swalwell started earning a hefty salary of $174,000 a year. Prior to that, as a prosecutor in an Alameda County and town council member in Dublin, Calif., he earned around $118,000, according to the last full year of work.

But as the Washington Free Beacon first reported, Swalwell’s financial disclosures reveal that the Congressman ignored his liabilities. Fox News independently reviewed the financial disclosure reports.

Despite the significant increase in pay, Swalwell currently owes the student debt worth between $50,001 and $100,000 – the same level of debt as eight years ago. Meanwhile, his Alameda County pension fund that was worth between $15,001 and $50,000 was cashed out back in 2013.

In 2016, Swalwell noted that he has an investment of $15,001 to $50,000 in a Vanguard retirement account, but as he made the investment, he also racked up a credit card bill of between 10,001 and $15,000 with American Express and between $10,001 and $15,000 with Chase Bank.

Swalwell’s situation worsened the next year, disclosing that his credit card debt with Chase Bank increased to between $15,001 and $50,000.

The congressman also didn’t disclose any real estate in his possession. According to the Washington Free Bacon, Swalwell is currently renting a four-bedroom townhouse in Washington, D.C.

The presidential candidate has been repeatedly mocked over his failed attempts at humor, grandstanding and relentless pushing of the idea that President Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia.

Earlier this month, Swalwell was ridiculed after stumbling over his knowledge of the Constitution in a bid to score political points and complaining that the Constitution doesn’t mention “woman”. Many pointed out that “Man” is also not mentioned in the Constitution.

Earlier this year, the congressman was scorned after he bravely bypassed a café inside the Trump Tower and opted out to find another coffee spot in New York City.

“It’s snowing in New York,” he wrote in a tweet. “I need coffee. The closest cafe is inside Trump Tower. This is me walking to an alternative.”

He later admitted that he was rightfully roasted for the tweet, saying “I was rightfully skilled about that on Twitter and that’s why I love Twitter.”

“Sometimes it’s just a cathartic place to go, where you can dish it out and you better be able to take it and just move on to the next tweet.”

Last year, Swalwell said the U.S. government would use its nuclear weapons in a hypothetical war against Second Amendment supporters refusing to give up their firearms.

His outlandish comment came after a gun-rights advocate pointed out that he once called for gun owners to surrender their assault weapons.

“So basically @RepSwalwell wants a war. Because that’s what you would get. You’re outta your f—— mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the [government] all the power,” Joe Biggs tweeted at Swalwell.

This prompted Swalwell to defend himself, saying it would be a “short war” because “the government has nukes,” implying the government would use its nuclear arsenal against its own citizens.

The Swalwell campaign didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’inquiry regarding his financial management.

His office told the Washington Free Beacon that he will soon publish his tax returns, but didn’t address questions about his financial disclosures.

“Americans should have no doubt about where their leaders’ loyalties lie,” he told the outlet. “All candidates running for president should release their tax returns. I will release mine soon, as well.”