Swalwell on impeachment: 'I think we're ultimately ending up there'

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., might not be publically calling for President Trump’s impeachment just yet, but thinks that the country is “ultimately ending up there.”

During an appearance on “The View” Tuesday, the California Democrat fielded questions on the liberal gabfest about the potential of going down the impeachment path.

Co-host Joy Behar had asked Swalwell why he, unlike other Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, refused to call for impeachment.

She called the administration lawless, suggesting it was like the Wild West. “I mean, they’re just lawless … It’s like the Wild West again in the White House,” Behar told the 2020 candidate.

IMPEACHMENT DAM BREAKING AS PELOSI DEPUTIES TIP HAND: ‘WE’VE ALREADY BEGUN’

DEMS RAMP UP CALLS FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT AFTER MUELLER SPEAKS OUT ON RUSSIA PROBE

Their discussion occurred as Democrats amplified their calls for impeachment after Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke about his controversial report on the Russia investigation.

Many 2020 candidates — including Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas — have each called for impeachment after Mueller’s press briefing on last Wednesday.

DOSSIER AUTHOR CHRISTOPHER STEELE WILL BE QUESTIONED BY US INVESTIGATORS: REPORT

Swalwell stopped short of calling for Trump’s impeachment but noted that he was the only presidential candidate who would try an impeachment case against Trump since he served on the House Judiciary Committee. He also called Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Attorney General William Barr “front-door obstructors.”

“I think they’re front-door obstructors and they’re holding … the evidence we need right now. I firmly believe, as a former prosecutor, no one is above the law and there has to be consequences when people break the law,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mnuchin, along with former White House counsel Don McGahn, refused to comply with a congressional subpoena as part of Democrats’ investigation. Trump has also invoked executive privilege in blocking the House Judiciary Committee from receiving documents related to the investigation.