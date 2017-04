Authorities are investigating after a Utah man was found dead in his car from a gunshot wound.

Officers had responded to a report of a dead body in South Salt Lake on Sunday to find the vehicle in a parking lot with its driver door open and 46-year-old Matthew Holt inside. Police say the South Jordan man’s gunshot wound did not appear to be self-inflicted.

Investigators have not yet identified any suspects.

They believe the shooting occurred several hours before Holt’s body was found.

