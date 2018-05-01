Suspect's lawyer in 1999 abductions, deaths wants case notes

The attorney for a man accused in the 1999 deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the disappearance of two 16-year-old girls wants the mother of one of the teens to turn over notes from her own private investigation.

Attorney Gretchen Mosley requested the notes Monday during the first court appearance of 66-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick, who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities say Danny and Kathy Freeman of Craig County were shot to death on Dec. 30, 1999. Their daughter, Ashley, and her friend Lauria Bible disappeared the same day and have never been found. Lauria had spent the night at the Freemans’ home.

A motion filed by Mosley says notes from witness interviews conducted by Lorene Bible, Lauria’s mother, could be used to question witnesses.