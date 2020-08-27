Suspected teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse spotted cleaning Kenosha graffiti before shooting

The teen shooter suspected to have killed two Kenosha protesters and injured a third on Tuesday night was photographed cleaning graffiti in the Wisconsin city just hours before the violence.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., reportedly had traveled to Kenosha to affiliate with a small but heavily armed militia that claimed to be helping law enforcement protect the city after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Before being filmed shooting protesters during the tense confrontation, Rittenhouse was spotted along with other volunteers cleaning graffiti from a high school near the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Volunteers clean graffiti from a high school near the Kenosha County Courthouse following another night of unrest on Aug. 25 in Kenosha, Wis.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Later that night, a gunman carrying a rifle ‒ suspected to be Rittenhouse ‒ was caught in disturbing footage shooting protesters who had allegedly chased after him.

The protesters were reportedly in pursuit of Rittenhouse after another man was shot in the head.

Rittenhouse appears to be an avid supporter of the police, screenshots from his now-removed Facebook page show. One image of Rittenhouse posing with a rifle alongside another boy was uploaded with a “blue lives matter” frame.

Volunteers clean graffiti from a high school near the Kenosha County Courthouse following another night of unrest on Aug. 25, in Kenosha, Wis. Rioting as well as clashes between police and protesters began Sunday night after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, seven times in the back in front of his three children. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, Wis., as well as a 36-year-old man, were killed in the shooting. Another 26-year-old man was injured.

Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and is awaiting extradition from Illinois, where he was arrested.