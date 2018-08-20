Suspect wanted for questioning in Nashville murders arrested, second suspect at large

A man wanted for questioning in connection with a recent string of robberies and shootings in Nashville, Tenn. was apprehended Monday, while a second potential suspect remained at large, authorities said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said that 20-year-old Demontrey Logsdon was arrested by members of the department’s gang unit and U.S. Marshals. The department said it was still looking for Lacory Lytle, 24.

Both men had been sought in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of 30-year-old Jaime Sarrantonio and 33-year-old Bartley Teal outside an East Nashville bar early Friday, as well as the Aug. 14 robbery and murder of 31-year-old Kendall Rice in the suburb of Madison.

Investigators told Fox 17 that Lytle was convicted of felony aggravated assault in May and received a five-year probated sentence. Logsdon, 20, was convicted of robbery in November 2017 and also received a five year probated sentence.

Both men were identified as potential suspects through surveillance footage, recovered physical evidence, and observations by officers.

Police had warned residents to be on guard in the wake of Friday’s shooting, with MNPD spokesman Don Aaron calling the then-unidentified suspects “two cold-blooded killers who obviously have no respect whatsoever for the sanctity for human life.”

Anyone who sees Lytle is asked to call the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.