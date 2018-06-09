Suspect shot after struggle with LAPD officers in hospital

Authorities say a man was critically wounded after being shot during a struggle with Los Angeles police officers inside a hospital examination room.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at White Memorial Medical Center in the Boyle Heights neighborhood

Det. Meghan Aguilar says the suspect was in custody at a police station when he “suffered a medical emergency” and was taken to the hospital.

Aguilar says that while the suspect was in an exam room — adjacent to the hospital’s emergency room — he began to struggle with two officers.

At least one of the officers opened fire, striking the suspect. The man was critically injured and taken to another hospital with a trauma center.

Police said the hospital would remain open as detectives continued to investigate.