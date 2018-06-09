Suspect said to have confessed to killing girl in Germany

An official in Iraq’s Dohuk province says it will be up to provincial authorities to decide if the suspect in the rape and killing of a 14-year-old girl in Germany will be extradited.

The official told The Associated Press Saturday that the suspect — identified by German authorities as 20-year-old Ali Bashar — confessed to the killing after his arrest Friday.

The official says he told police “he was on a trip with the woman, they had an argument and she tried to call the police, which led to him killing her.”

The official requested anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

German officials have said the girl disappeared on May 22 and her body was found Wednesday. Bashar left Germany for Iraq with his family last week.