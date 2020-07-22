Suspect of shooting at NJ judge’s home is tied to killing of California lawyer, FBI says

FBI investigators tell Fox News Wednesday that they “have evidence” linking the women-hating lawyer suspected of killing a federal judge’s son in New Jersey to the July 11 murder of a men’s rights attorney in California.

“As the FBI continues the investigation into the attack at the home of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas (District of New Jersey), we are now engaged with the San Bernardino California Sheriff’s Office and have evidence linking the murder of Marc Angelucci to FBI Newark subject Roy Den Hollander,” the bureau said. “This investigation is ongoing.”

FBI agents believe Manhattan attorney Roy Den Hollander, 69, a self-described anti-feminist, posed as a delivery driver on Sunday when he went to the home of Newark Federal Court Judge Esther Salas. He killed her son and wounded her husband.

New York State police on Monday found Den Hollander dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County in upstate New York.

The victim in the California homicide, Marc Angelucci, was killed in his home in Crestline by a gunman posing as a delivery driver. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s office was investigating Angelucci’s murder without identifying a suspect, but the investigation is now in the hands of the FBI, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Mauricio Hurtado told Fox News Monday.

