Suspect in slaying of New York nursing student appears roughed up in photo with Nicaragua police

The Nicaragua National Police on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect in the killing of a New York nursing student who fled the U.S. to the Central American country shortly after the woman’s death.

Orlando Tercero, 22, was arrested Tuesday by the Nicaragua National Police in connection with the death of Haley Anderson, 22, a fellow nursing student at Binghamton University, part of the State University of New York system.

The office of District Attorney Stephen Cornwell in Broome County, N.Y., confirmed Tercero’s arrest, Fox 40 reported.

In the photo, Tercero is seen surrounded by four armed police officers wearing masks. He appears to be bleeding from his lip and is wearing bandage above his left eye.

Tercero was named a person of interest after authorities found Anderson’s body in his off-campus apartment. Police believe Tercero fled the U.S. via New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to his native Nicaragua, where he has family.

Anderson’s roommate said the two had only “hooked up” and were never a proper couple, adding that Tercero had “never got over his obsession with her.”

After discovering Anderson’s body last Friday, authorities ruled her death a homicide. Tercero allegedly told his sister he had “done something bad,” and was a “disgrace to the family,” the New York Post reported.

Tercero’s attorney told the New York Post that his client is “being detained by Nicaraguan authorities while matters are being further investigated.”

Nicaraguan officials say they do not know if Tercero will be extradited to the U.S. to face charges.