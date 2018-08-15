Suspect in London car ramming ID'd as British citizen from Sudan: reports

The suspect in a car ramming outside Parliament being treated as terrorism was identified as Salih Khater, according to British media reports Wednesday.

Khater, a 29-year-old British citizen, is originally from Sudan, the BBC reported. He was being questioned by authorities in south London on suspicion of preparing an act of terror.

Press Association reported Wednesday that a Facebook page for a man of the same name says he lives in Birmingham, works as a shop manager, and has studied at Sudan University of Science and Technology.

A car plowed into cyclists and crashed outside Parliament on Tuesday. Two people were hospitalized and one person was released, Scotland Yard Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said. A woman was also being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, he said.

