Suspect in fatal Texas cop shooting captured

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Texas trooper with the Department of Public Safety was captured after an hours-long manhunt on Thursday.

Officials in Limestone and Freestone counties are conducting a massive search for the suspect, Darbrett Black, who fled the scene of the shooting in a grey Chevy Malibu, with Texas plates JDN4273. Officials said he’s a black male, 5’ 11”, 175 lbs., according to Fox4News.com.

According to police scanner traffic, two women may have also been in the suspect’s vehicle when the shooting happened, says a report on KBTX.com.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting of the unidentified DPS Trooper.

Reports surfaced a few hours later that Black was spotted in neighboring Waller County and engaged in a shootout with officers there.

Online jail records show that Black was last booked into the Smith County jail in Tyler on September 7, 2017 on charges of evading arrest, aggravated assault of a public servant and reckless driving, according to KBTX.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has released a statement that says: “I am saddened to hear of the tragic death of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper killed today in Freestone County. This trooper died selflessly serving Texas.”

Governor Greg Abbott also released a statement on Thursday evening as the manhunt continued on.

“With heavy hearts on this Thanksgiving, Cecilia and I express our most sincere condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the trooper who was callously killed today in the line of duty,” he said in the statement. “As law enforcement continues to search for the individual responsible for this heinous crime, I ask that all of Texas keep this trooper and his brothers and sisters in blue in their thoughts and prayers. The killer will face justice, and the State of Texas will continue to offer our unwavering support for the men and women in law enforcement who keep our communities safe.”

Thursday’s shooting marked the second in the line duty death for the Texas DPS.

Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper, 62, was conducting a traffic stop on the southbound shoulder of I-35 in Temple at approximately 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 when his patrol unit was struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup, according to Fox 7 Austin.

