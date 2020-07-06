Suspect in custody in killing of Chicago 7-year-old girl: report

Chicago police had a suspect in custody Monday in the tragic fatal shooting of an innocent 7-year-old girl who was killed visiting her grandmother, according to a report.

Natalia Wallace was gunned down just after 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

The Chicago Tribune quoted a police spokesman as saying a suspect in the girl’s killing was in custody Monday morning and charges were pending. The suspect wasn’t identified.

Natalia was at her grandmother’s for a family get-together, the paper reported.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND SHOOTINGS RESULT IN THE DEATHS OF AT LEAST 6 CHILDREN

She was on the street with others when a vehicle pulled up, according to the paper.

Individuals with guns emerged and opened fire.

Natalia was struck in the head. One of the bullets struck a 32-year-old man in the ankle, the paper reported.

CHICAGO PASTOR ON WEEKEND VIOLENCE, DEATH OF 7-YEAR-OLD: ‘PEOPLE ARE AFRAID TO LEAVE THE HOUSE’

“Chicago’s heart is broke,” said Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller, according to the Tribune. “A 7-year-old girl was taken from us. She was here visiting family. Now she’s gone.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Natalia was a very quiet and sweet little girl,” her first-grade teacher said, the paper reported. “She completed every assignment during class, got along with all of her peers, and colored the most precious pictures ever given to me.”