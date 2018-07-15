Suspect in Austin shooting spree linked to fatal shooting 2 days earlier, police say

Police in Austin, Texas, say a suspect arrested in connection with a shooting spree Wednesday is the same gunman who fatally shot a man in an apartment complex two days earlier.

Police arrested Charles Curry, 29, Wednesday in his South Side apartment complex after connecting him to reports of a man who shot at two women while driving a white Chevy Tahoe, FOX 7 reported.

Investigators later linked Curry to the death of Christian Meroney, 32, who was found dead Monday in the hallway of Curry’s apartment complex, police said. It was unclear whether the two men knew each other and no motive was known, police added.

“I think it’s weird that it went from Monday to Wednesday where he shot more people,” Sarah Houston, a resident of Curry’s apartment complex, told Austin’s KXAN-TV. “And, he actually lived in the apartment complex where there was a killing and no one found him.”

Curry had tried to buy a gun suppressor Wednesday afternoon but was turned away for “acting strangely,” KXAN reported, citing an affidavit.

After leaving the store in a Chevrolet Tahoe, Curry allegedly shot a woman who was in her car with three children, the report said. The woman suffered a non-fatal wound to the head, according to the report.

About 30 minutes later, Curry allegedly shot another woman while driving, KXAN reported. The woman’s injuries were not fatal.

Police said the shootings appeared to be “completely random in nature.”

Curry was arrested around 6 p.m. while trying to enter his apartment. His key had reportedly been deactivated.

He was charged with aggravated assault. Police said more charges are likely.

He was being held in the Travis County Jail on a $3 million cash bond, KXAN reported.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Curry is originally from Lexington. He moved to Austin in 2016 to work in politics, but was “hired and fired by three different offices,” according to KXAN.