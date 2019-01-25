Suspect ID'd in ‘targeted’ Georgia shootings that killed 4, manhunt underway

Georgia police launched a dragnet Thursday night for a 27-year-old man they say gunned down four people and wounded another man in a pair of “targeted” shootings.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted early Friday that Daylon Delon Gamble is armed and dangerous and wanted on four murder charges for the shootings Thursday in Rockmart, a small city about 45 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Investigators said Gamble opened fire in two locations a few blocks from each other just after 8 p.m. Thursday. Two men and two women were killed.

A fifth person, found shot in the face, was flown to Atlanta Medical Center. There was no word on his condition.

Family members identified two of the victims as 25-year-old Dadrain Cummings and 23-year-old Arkeyla “Key” Perry, WXIA-TV reported. Authorities have not officially released the names of the victims.

“They were targeted, but I don’t know why. I have no idea why,” Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells told reporters, according to FOX5 Atlanta.

He said the shootings didn’t appear to be the result of a home invasion and added there were no signs of forced entry at either location.

Authorities said they believe the incidents were related to drugs.

State police said Gamble fled in a stolen truck that has since been recovered. His whereabouts, however, are unknown.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office originally reported six people were shot, but later corrected that information after learning one person was an uninjured relative of the surviving victim who had blood on him, WXIA-TV reported.