Suspect 'contained' in apartment complex amid standoff that left young cop dead: police

A nearly 12-hour standoff with a suspect believed to have fatally shot a California police officer and injuring another late Friday continues as authorities say he remains “contained” in an apartment complex.

Lt. Dave Smith with the Los Angeles County coroner’s office told Fox News on Saturday that the slain Pomona police officer is Greggory Casillas, 30, of Upland.

Capt. Christopher Bergner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told reporters Saturday morning that they believe the barricaded individual is armed and alive. He said the person has not been identified and police are planning to interview witnesses to retrieve more information.

The situation began when Pomona officers received a report of a “person driving recklessly,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. After finding the suspect, the officers attempted “to conduct a traffic stop, however, the suspect failed to yield.” The suspect led police on a chase before crashing and fleeing on foot. The suspect then “ran into an apartment complex and the officers gave chase,” Bergner said.

“As he [the suspect] barricaded himself in a bedroom, officers attempted to contact him. He then began firing through the door, striking the two officers,” Bergner said.

“The other officer is in serious condition and is undergoing surgery. We expect him to be fine,” Bergner said.

Dispatchers received a call of an “officer down,” at around 9:10 p.m. local time in Pomona, Calif., about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

Pomona Police Chief Mike Olivieri said in a tweet early Saturday that one officer had died and the other was in stable condition.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive,” he said in the tweet.

The Los Angeles Times reported the suspect was contained in the apartment and around 7 a.m., local time, a “loud bang was heard.” An officer was heard instructing the suspect to come outside the apartment with their hands up.

Video footage from local media showed exchanges of gunfire while a wounded officer was on the pavement, receiving medical attention.

The two officers – both with the Pomona Police Department – were eventually taken to a nearby hospital.

At least 20 police officers have died in the line of duty since the start of 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.