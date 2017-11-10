Suspect arrested in alleged MS-13 killing on Long Island

Authorities have made an arrest in the suspected MS-13 gang killing of a Long Island teenager.

A criminal complaint says David Sosa-Guevara was among a group that fatally struck 15-year-old Angel Soler with a machete numerous times last July.

Soler’s remains were found last month in a 27-acre woodland in Nassau County.

It was one of three sets of remains found in about a 5-mile (8.05 kilometer) area over the course of nine days.

A law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press all three are suspected victims of the violent Central American street gang MS-13. The official was not authorized to speak publicly because of the ongoing investigation.

Soler was held without bail at his arraignment Friday. There was no immediate comment from his lawyer.