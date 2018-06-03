Suspect arrested after gunfire heard near San Diego marathon; police say no ongoing threat

San Diego police confirmed Sunday there was no threat near a marathon route downtown after gunfire was reported in the area.

A female suspect was taken into custody, Fox 5 reported. The woman was allegedly “firing rounds and holding a gun to her mouth” on an upper level of a parking garage.

“There’s no longer a threat to the community,” the San Diego Police Department tweeted. “The scene is secure. The Rock and Roll Marathon has resumed.

Spectators described on Twitter hearing at least one shot fired near the finish line of the 2018 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

A police officer was being treated for a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, but further details were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.