Suspect accused of killing Massachusetts cop reportedly had 114 prior offenses

A police officer on Cape Cod, Mass., was fatally shot Thursday while serving a warrant, and a suspect was in custody, local media reported.

Massachusetts State Police identified the deceased as Officer Sean Gannon in a tweet Thursday night and offered their condolences to the Yarmouth Police Department.

“With a heavy heart, our condolences go out tonight to our brothers & sisters of the @yarmouthpolice & to Officer Sean Gannon’s family and friends,” the tweet said. “We are also praying tonight for the recovery of Officer Gannon’s K9 partner, who was also injured in today’s tragic incident.”

A Boston 25 reporter, citing a Yarmouth Police source, said the K-9 officer “died after being shot in the head” in Barnstable and the officer’s family had been notified.

The suspect was identified as Tom Latanowich, 29, of Somerville. Authorities said he will be charged with murder.

Latanowich has a long history of run-ins with law enforcement, linked to 111 prior criminal charges, the Yarmouth Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The shooting unfolded around 3:30 p.m. while the officer, who was with two state troopers, was serving a warrant, Fox 25 Boston reported.

The suspect had been barricaded in the home for hours before finally surrendering to law enforcement.

The officer was brought to a local hospital before ultimately dying, Boston 25 reported.

The officer’s K9 partner also suffered from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, Massachusetts State Police told a reporter from the outlet, and the animal was brought to a veterinarian.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted that he was “heartbroken” after hearing about the officer’s death and said his thoughts and prayers were with Gannon’s “family, loved ones and the @yarmouthpolice after this tragic loss.”

“MA is blessed to have courageous men & women who put their lives on the line to protect our communities every day,” he continued.

The officer was with the Yarmouth Police and part of the department’s K-9 unit, WBTS reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.