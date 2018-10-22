Suspect, 18, accused in murder of Georgia police officer is shot, killed by cops

An 18-year-old man wanted in the murder of a Georgia cop was found dead Monday, two days after authorities launched a manhunt for him and just hours after a “credible sighting.”

Tafahree Maynard was shot and killed by police Monday after officers began investigating a tip the suspect was spotted in the Snellville area within the last 12 hours. Maynard is accused of shooting Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney, 30, who was responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near Shiloh Middle School on Saturday.

The bullet missed Toney’s bulletproof vest and hit him directly.

“Other responding officers returned fire and pulled Ofc. Toney to cover,” police said Saturday. “The suspect vehicle fled the scene; it is unknown if anyone in the vehicle was struck by return fire.”

Toney was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Maynard remained at large after the shooting while a second suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault related to a separate incident following Toney’s fatal shooting.

Police said Maynard was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Toney was six days away from celebrating his third year with the department when he was killed. Originally from Southern California, he previously worked as a security guard before joining the Gwinnett County Police Department in 2015.

“Atwan knew he wanted to be a police officer since he was a child. He had cop figurines, police cars. He used to roll around the house all the time,” Toney’s sister Carla Johnson told FOX5 Atlanta.

A visitation will be held Tuesday and a funeral Wednesday for Toney.