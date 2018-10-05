Susan Collins is a ‘rape apologist,’ Women's March claims following Kavanaugh support announcement

GOP Sen. Susan Collins on Friday was dubbed a “rape apologist” by a women’s activist group amid her decision to support the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Women’s March posted a photo of the Maine lawmaker on Twitter with the caption, “This is who @SenatorCollins is” and the words “rape apologist” in a red box across her face. The post also plugged a website to “cancel Kavanaugh.”

Kavanaugh has faced heavy scrutiny during his nomination process, in part because of sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced against him. The first was brought forward by Christine Blasey Ford, who accused him of assaulting her at a party in high school.

COLLINS, MANCHIN SAY ‘AYE,’ APPEARING TO CEMENT KAVANAUGH CONFIRMATION

Collins, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, were key undecided senators who were closely watched for how they would vote.

Manchin announced he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh, in spite of “reservations” about the allegations and the nominee’s temperament. Similarly, Flake suggested he would vote “yes” for Kavanaugh “unless something big changes.”

SENATE VOTES TO ADVANCE KAVANAUGH NOMINATION, SETTING UP FINAL VOTE FOR SATURDAY

Murkowski, on the other hand, announced earlier Friday that she did not intend to vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Applauding her decision, the Women’s March tweeted: “Thank you for doing what’s right, @lisamurkowski. Thank you for hearing us. Thank you for standing with women and survivors. Thank you. #CancelKavanaugh.”

The Senate voted Friday to end debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination, setting the stage for a final vote in the chamber Saturday evening.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.