Supreme Court to review congressional, state subpoenas for Trump financial records

December 13, 2019 KID News Politics

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide whether President Trump can be shielded from congressional and state subpoenas for his personal banking and accounting records, in what could be a major test of separation powers between the executive branch, Congress, and the states.

At issue is the extent a sitting president can be subject to congressional oversight– under “valid legislative purposes”– of his private business dealings before he took office. The high court will also look at the extent a sitting president can be subject to state and local grand jury investigations and prosecutions.

Oral arguments will likely be scheduled for March, with a ruling on the merits by early July, just four months before the presidential election.

