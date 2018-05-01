Supreme Court: Sotomayor recovering after shoulder surgery

May 1, 2018 KID News Politics
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks the Newseum in Washington. Visitors attending Supreme Court arguments surrender their electronics on entering the courtroom. So if something rings, chimes or buzzes, itâ€™s likely the deviceâ€™s owner is dressed in a black robe. Last year, a justiceâ€™s cellphone went off. But last month, when four electronic pings sounded during an argument, the device was different. It belonged to Sotomayor and was alerting the justice, who is diabetic, that her blood sugar was urgently low. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Supreme Court says Justice Sonia Sotomayor is “resting comfortably” after shoulder replacement surgery.

The 63-year-old Sotomayor had the procedure on her left shoulder Tuesday morning in New York. The court said in a statement that the surgery went well and that the justice expects to remain in the hospital for a night or two.

Sotomayor injured herself in a fall at home on April 16 and decided on the surgery after consulting with specialists.

The court says Sotomayor will wear a sling and curtail activities for the next few weeks. She is expected to need several months of physical therapy.

Justice Stephen Breyer had shoulder replacement surgery in 2013, after a bicycle accident.