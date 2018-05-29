Supreme Court refuses to hear challenge to Arkansas abortion law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled to allow Arkansas to put in effect restrictions on how abortion pills are administered, rejecting an appeal from the Planned Parenthood affiliate in Arkansas that asked the court to review an appeals court ruling and reinstate a lower court order that had blocked the law from taking effect.

The law says doctors who provide abortion pills must hold a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and who would agree to handle complications.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.