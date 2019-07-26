Supreme Court paves way for Trump administration to use military funds for border wall

The Supreme Court has sided with the Trump administration in its plans to use Pentagon funds to build a border wall.

The decision, split along ideological lines, handed down Friday allows the administration to move ahead with plans to use military funds for border wall plans in several Western states.

The conservative justices on the court ruled in favor. Liberal justices Elena Kagan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. And Justice Stephen Breyer issued a split decision.

The president celebrated the ruling: “Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!”

The ruling lifts a freeze on the money put in place by a lower court. The Supreme Court’s action means the Trump administration can tap the funds and begin work on four contracts it has awarded.

A trial court initially froze the funds in May and an appeals court kept that freeze in place earlier this month. The freeze had prevented the government from tapping approximately $2.5 billion in Defense Department money to replace existing sections of barrier in Arizona, California and New Mexico with more robust fencing.

