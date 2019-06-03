Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas questions how retirement rumors emerged, saying he's not going anywhere

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas responded Monday to rumors he’s planning to retire, with a full denial.

“I have no idea where this stuff comes from,” Thomas, the only African-American on the court, said about reports he planned to announce his retirement this month. “One of the things you have to get used to in this business … is that people can say things about you and for you that have nothing to do with you.”

Thomas, 70, said he’s not retiring, not even in 20 or 30 years.

If so, he’s on track to be the longest-serving justice in history in 2028, when he’ll celebrate his 80th birthday.

The famously quiet, conservative justice has gone years without speaking during arguments at the court.

Thomas became the high court’s longest-serving justice, the “senior associate justice,” when Justice Anthony Kennedy retired last summer.

But unlike Kennedy, who sat at the court’s ideological center and was most often the deciding vote when the court split 5-4, Thomas is consistently on the court’s far right.

That’s won him praise from President Trump.

More than 20 of the men and women Thomas mentored as law clerks have gone on to hold political appointments in the Trump administration or been nominated to judgeships by Trump.

Thomas and his wife, Virginia, herself a well-known conservative activist, have dined with the president and first lady.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.