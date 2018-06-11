Supreme Court gives green light to Ohio's voting roll purge

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Ohio is allowed to purge eligible voters from the state’s registration records if they have not cast ballots in a while.

In a 5-4 ruling issued by Justice Samuel Alito, the high court ruled that Ohio’s law to trigger the removal of inactive voters from the state’s registry can be enforced.

State officials argued that the process used by Ohio for more than 20 years is constitutional.

Civil liberties groups challenged the state’s program for removing thousands of people from voter rolls based on their failure to vote in recent elections, claiming it violated the National Voter Registration Act.

But Alito said that Ohio is complying with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

“It is undisputed that Ohio does not remove a registrant on change-of-residence grounds unless the registrant is sent and fails to mail back a return card and then fails to vote for an additional four years,” Alito wrote in his opinion.

Under Ohio rules, registered voters who fail to vote in a two-year period are targeted for eventual removal from voter rolls, even if they haven’t moved and still remain eligible. The state says it removes names from registration only after local election boards send notices, and if there is no voting activity for the next four years. The state has argued that the practice ensures election security.

The state first compares its voter rolls to the U.S. postal service list of people who have reported a change in address. Some residents, though, move without notifying the post office a change in address.

Ohio has used voter inactivity to remove people from the registration since 1994. Several other states also use a similar policy to clean up voter rolls.

Alito was joined in Monday’s decision by his four conservative colleagues.

The four liberal justices dissented.

Partisan fights over ballot access are being fought across the country. Democrats have accused Republicans of trying to suppress votes from minorities and poorer people who tend to vote for Democrats. Republicans have argued that they are trying to promote ballot integrity and prevent voter fraud.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.