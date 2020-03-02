Supreme Court agrees to review ObamaCare challenge over funding mechanism

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will review a challenge to the Affordable Care Act’s constitutionality after a group of states led by Texas claimed that there is no longer a legal justification for it.

The law, commonly known as ObamaCare, was first upheld by the Supreme Court under the justification that by tying the individual mandate to a financial penalty it fell under Congress’ taxation power. When President Trump eliminated the penalty, Republican-led states claimed there was no longer a legal basis for the mandate.

A lower court ruling declared that part of the law is now unconstitutional and cast a cloud over the rest. A group of 20 Democratic states appealed. A decision from the Supreme Court is not expected until after the 2020 election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.