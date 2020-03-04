Super Tuesday in photos

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-Voting-AP-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Chris Driller, left, is handed an “I Voted” sticker by vote center worker Edgar Sanchez after casting her ballot on the eve, at a voting center in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 2, 2020. Sacramento County is among the 15 counties in the state that have replaced traditional polling places with multi-purpose “vote centers” where people who live anywhere in the county can vote early, drop off ballots or register to vote.

Associated Press

