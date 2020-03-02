Super Tuesday cheat sheet: North Carolina race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in North Carolina.

Delegates at stake

There are 110 pledged delegates at stake in North Carolina’s primary, which is open to registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters. There are 74 delegates divvied up proportionally among the candidates based on the results in individual congressional districts while 38 are distributed based on the statewide vote.

North Carolina is one of the states that passed a voter ID law, but because of a federal injunction, voters will not have to present a photo ID to cast a ballot.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Hillary Clinton beat Bernie Sanders 55 percent to 41 percent.

Who’s spent the most time there?

Mike Bloomberg and Sanders had each spent four days stumping in North Carolina as of Feb. 29.

Who’s ahead in the polls?

According to the RealClearPolitics average, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are locked at a virtual tie at approximately 25 percent support. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was in a dead heat with Sanders and Biden about one week ago but has since seen his support fall in multiple polls.

Key endorsements

Bloomberg and Biden have picked up the most high-profile endorsements in North Carolina, with Bloomberg locking down the big city mayors and Biden earning the support of federal officials.

Bloomberg is endorsed by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. Biden has the support of Rep. David Price, D-N.C., along with other North Carolina members of the House of Representatives.

Key issues

A southern state with a significant black population — similar to its neighbor to the south — North Carolina voters are attuned to racial justice issues. One of the states most at risk from hurricanes, voters in the state may also be concerned about climate change — which many environmentalists have said is likely to increase hurricane frequency and intensity.

Lyles, the first black woman to be elected mayor of Charlotte, mentioned both issues in her endorsement of Bloomberg.

“Economic growth, climate change, and improving disadvantaged neighborhoods are just a few of the challenges that I believe are paramount to achieve a more unified, equitable, healthy and financially sound United States, and I know Mike will deliver real results for us as president,” she said.

