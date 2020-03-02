Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Maine race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Maine.

Delegates at stake

There are 24 pledged delegates at stake in Maine’s closed primary, with 16 assigned proportionally by congressional district and eight assigned consistent with the statewide vote.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton 64 percent to 36 percent in the popular vote for the Maine caucuses. The state has since changed its election format to a closed primary.

Who spent the most time there?

Bernie Sanders has spent two days campaigning in Maine as of Feb. 29.

Who’s ahead in the polls?

Not enough data.

Key endorsements

Most Maine Democratic politicians have stayed out of the endorsement game in 2020, something that’s not terribly surprising with Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts from nearby states, each vying for the nomination.

But Sanders did lock down an endorsement from state Senate president Troy Jackson.

Key issues

Maine is a generally moderate state that is also largely rural. That means its voters, who have sent moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins to Washington four terms in a row, may be seeking a moderate Democrat to represent the party in November. Still, Sanders and Warren are known quantities representing nearby states.

The Bangor Daily News cited the relatively centrist Klobuchar’s work on rural issues like “broadband availability, supporting family farms and helping seniors age at home” as “attuned to Maine’s interests” in its endorsement of the Minnesota Democrat.